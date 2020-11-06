Afghan Military Clears District in Kandahar of Taliban - Provincial Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Afghan military has fully cleared the southern Kandahar province's Arghandab district of militants from the Taliban movement, Tadeen Khan, the police chief of the province, said on Friday.

According to Khan, the Afghan air force attacked the last group of militants which was on the way out of the district and killed 33 insurgents.

The police chief confirmed that Arghandab was now free of the Taliban and the situation is under control of the Afghan forces.

Arghandab was attacked by the Taliban in late October, and the group managed to capture more than half of the district. Khan called on civilians who fled the area for a fear of clashes to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Afghan Army Chief Gen. Mohammad Yasin Zia told reporters that the Afghan military killed 200 Taliban militants in the operation to recapture parts of Arghandab.