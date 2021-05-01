UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Confirms Foreign Troops Began Withdrawing From Country

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The top-ranking military officer of the Afghan Armed Forces Yasin Zia confirmed on Saturday that the United States and its allies began withdrawing troops from the country.

"The withdrawal of foreign troops has actually begun," the Chief of General Staff of the Afghan army said at a press conference.

Ahead of the May 1 deadline negotiated between the Trump administration and the Taliban, the White House and NATO announced the start of withdrawal from Afghanistan.

To ensure security, the American contingent will increase at the initial stages of the operation.

The US and NATO plan to leave the country by September 11.

The Taliban have accused the US of violating the Doha agreement over the failed deadline and threatened to abandon inter-Afghan peace talks until all foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan. The movement also issued a warning that the non-aggression clause against US forces will become null starting May 1.

