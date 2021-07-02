Afghan Military Confirms US, Coalition Forces Left Bagram Air Base

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) All US and coalition military personnel have left Afghanistan's largest Bagram air base, handing it to the national army, Fawad Aman, spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, confirmed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the last troops of the United States and its partners left the air base outside Kabul, which had been hosting the US forces since 2001, as part of the withdrawal pledge, announced by President Joe Biden in mid-April.

"All Coalition and American troops have departed Bagram Air Base last night.

The base was handed over to the ANDSF. ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] will protect base and use it to combat terrorism," Aman tweeted.

The US and coalition allies began withdrawing from war-torn Afghanistan 20 years after they launched a large-scale military offensive in the country in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks. Biden said that it Washington would complete the troop withdrawal by September 11. In late June, media reported that the US could finish it within days, but up to 1,000 troops could remain.