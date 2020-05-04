Afghan Military Detains Senior IS Member in Eastern Nangarhar Province

The Afghan National Army captured a senior member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's office said on Monday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Afghan National Army captured a senior member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's office said on Monday in a statement.

"The IS intelligence officer, Moghin Azghar, who is also known as Zarif, was arrested along with his friend Faridullah by Afghan Commandos Corps [part of the army] in Behsud district of Nangarhar province," the statement said.

The army also seized an AK47 rifle, five mobile phones and Pakistani national identity cards.