UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Military Detains Senior IS Member In Eastern Nangarhar Province

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Afghan Military Detains Senior IS Member in Eastern Nangarhar Province

The Afghan National Army captured a senior member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's office said on Monday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Afghan National Army captured a senior member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's office said on Monday in a statement.

"The IS intelligence officer, Moghin Azghar, who is also known as Zarif, was arrested along with his friend Faridullah by Afghan Commandos Corps [part of the army] in Behsud district of Nangarhar province," the statement said.

The army also seized an AK47 rifle, five mobile phones and Pakistani national identity cards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Army Governor Russia Mobile

Recent Stories

Glencore resumes Zambia copper mining for just 3 m ..

30 seconds ago

Pakistan Post introduces slabs for registered mail ..

31 seconds ago

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in E ..

32 seconds ago

Spain Records Less Than 200 COVID-19 Deaths for 2n ..

33 seconds ago

PBIF calls to salvage sinking ginning sector: : Mi ..

13 minutes ago

Latvia Confirms 17 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Ris ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.