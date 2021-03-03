UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Military Frees 34 Captives From Taliban Prison In Herat Province - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:49 PM

Afghan Military Frees 34 Captives From Taliban Prison in Herat Province - Defense Ministry

Afghanistan's commando forces have released 27 military servicemen and seven civilians from a Taliban prison after an overnight operation by Afghan forces, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Afghanistan's commando forces have released 27 military servicemen and seven civilians from a Taliban prison after an overnight operation by Afghan forces, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the captives were severely tortured by the Taliban.

During the operation, which took place in the western province of Herat, the commando forces also killed six Taliban insurgents, the ministry added.

The intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off in Qatar's Doha last September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban insurgents.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Qatar Herat Doha September From

Recent Stories

10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: securi ..

2 minutes ago

'Politics of corrupt to be buried in senate polls' ..

2 minutes ago

US Military Confirms Rocket Attack on Ain Al Asad ..

2 minutes ago

Court awards death in murder case in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Football Great Pele Gets COVID-19 Vaccin ..

6 minutes ago

Russia says US playing 'with fire' by imposing san ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.