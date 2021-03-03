Afghan Military Frees 34 Captives From Taliban Prison in Herat Province - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Afghanistan's commando forces have released 27 military servicemen and seven civilians from a Taliban prison after an overnight operation by Afghan forces, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the captives were severely tortured by the Taliban.

During the operation, which took place in the western province of Herat, the commando forces also killed six Taliban insurgents, the ministry added.

The intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off in Qatar's Doha last September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban insurgents.