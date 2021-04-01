UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Helicopter Crash Kills At Least 3 In Helmand Province - Local Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:13 PM

Afghan Military Helicopter Crash Kills At Least 3 in Helmand Province - Local Authorities

Three people were killed when an Afghan military helicopter crashed in the country's southern province of Helmand, provincial authorities report

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Three people were killed when an Afghan military helicopter crashed in the country's southern province of Helmand, provincial authorities report.

Attaullah Afghan, provincial council chief for Helmand Province, said as cited by Ariana news on Thursday that an Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter had crashed in Helmand.

At least three people were killed and four others were injured in the crash, Attaullah Afghan said without specifying the reasons behind the crash.

According to Ariana News, the Afghan Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the helicopter made an emergency landing in the Grishk District (Nahri Saraj District) of Helmand Province due to technical problems. According to the ministry, an investigation into the casualties is underway.

Meanwhile the Taliban has claimed that it had shot down an Afghan military helicopter in the Washir District of Helmand Province, Ariana News said.

