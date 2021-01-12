UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Military Kills 11 Taliban Members In Eastern Ghazni Province - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Afghan Military Kills 11 Taliban Members in Eastern Ghazni Province - Defense Ministry

Afghan troops thwarted an attack by the Taliban on several security checkpoints in the eastern Ghazni province and killed 11 militants, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Afghan troops thwarted an attack by the Taliban on several security checkpoints in the eastern Ghazni province and killed 11 militants, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Eleven #Taliban were killed and 2 others were wounded in #Ghazni province last night.

They had planned to attack #ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by ANDSF," the ministry tweeted.

The militants planned to target checkpoints in the Nogha and Waghaz districts of Ghazni, according to the ministry.

The military killed eight Taliban members in Waghaz and three more in Nogha. Moreover, Afghan troops destroyed enemy weapons and ammunition during the operations.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Ghazni

Recent Stories

More legislation to be made for vitalizing KP asse ..

10 minutes ago

SP NH&MP Sukkur stresses creating awareness about ..

10 minutes ago

Tianjin container Freight Index down 0.32 pct

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, 508 new cases repor ..

10 minutes ago

No approval to Amazon Hotel sans environmental com ..

13 minutes ago

Spain Sees Coldest Night in 20 Years - Reports

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.