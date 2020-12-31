UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Kills 26 Taliban Militants In Western Farah Province - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:12 PM

The Afghan armed forces on Wednesday night killed 26 members of the Taliban movement and injured 14 more in the western Farah province to thwart their attempt to attack positions of the Afghan army, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Afghan armed forces on Wednesday night killed 26 members of the Taliban movement and injured 14 more in the western Farah province to thwart their attempt to attack positions of the Afghan army, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"26 TB were killed and 14 others were wounded in Bala-Bolok district and outskirts of Farah provincial center, last night. They were planning to attack ANA [Afghan National Army] positions when they were targeted," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry added that a large cache of weapons, three tunnels and eight strongholds of the Taliban were destroyed in the attack.

More Stories From World

