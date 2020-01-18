Afghan Military Kills At Least 8 Taliban Militants in Logar, Helmand Provinces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Afghan military killed at least 8 Taliban militants during operations in the eastern province of Logar and the southern province of Helmand, Afghan media reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to a ministry statement, at least six Taliban fighters were killed as a result of an airstrike in the Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province on Thursday, the Khaama Press agency reported.

In the same statement, the ministry also stated that two Taliban militants were killed during a security forces raid in the Charkh district of Logar province, the agency reported. Two other militants were detained and weapons belonging to the group were destroyed.

The latest military operations come as both the Afghan government and Taliban are attempting to negotiate a peace deal through intermediaries.

Earlier in January, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the State Department Zalmay Khalilzad flew to Qatar to engage in the latest round of peace talks with the Taliban, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with German diplomats on Wednesday to discuss the peace process.

Afghanistan has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).