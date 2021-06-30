Afghan Military Recaptures District From Taliban in Parwan Province

The Afghan government forces on Wednesday regained control of the Shinwari district of eastern Parwan province from the Taliban, the defense ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Afghan government forces on Wednesday regained control of the Shinwari district of eastern Parwan province from the Taliban, the defense ministry said.

"#ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] and Public Uprising Forces recaptured Shinwari district of Parwan province during an offensive operation early this morning. #Taliban suffered heavy casualties and fled the district. Their weapons & ammunition were seized by #ANA," the ministry tweeted.

Last night, the district was also said to have been recaptured, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied it, claiming Shinwari was under their control.

The Afghan Interior Ministry has meanwhile released the latest photos of the district this morning.

The ministry also reported ANDSF-led operations across the country, which have seen dozens of Taliban militants killed and wounded.

Amid the rising chaos after the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban have recently launched an offensive and seized some areas, mainly in northern Afghanistan. Media reports have since emerged claiming the US intelligence community estimates that the Afghan government could collapse six months after the complete withdrawal of American forces.