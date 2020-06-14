Afghan Military Repels Taliban Attack, Kills 2 Militants During Clashes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The Afghan security forces repulsed the Taliban attack in the northern Faryab province of the country and killed two militants during the clashes, the Khaama Press news Agency reported on Sunday, citing the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army.

According to the military, the Taliban attacked a security post in the Qaisar district of Faryab. There were no casualties on the side of the security forces, while three more Taliban militants were also injured.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.