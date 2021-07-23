Afghan Military Retakes District From Taliban in Herat Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Afghan government forces have liberated the Karokh district from the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) in the western province of Herat, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"ANDSF [the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] and Public Uprising Forces liberated #Karokh district of #Herat province from terrorist TB [the Taliban's] control today.

Tens of TB were killed and wounded during operation. Offensive operations have been launched in Herat, and other parts of the Prov[ince] will soon be liberated," spokesman Fawad Aman wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence as international troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since launched an offensive and overrun large swaths of land.