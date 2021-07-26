UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Retakes District From Taliban In Balkh Province - Defense Ministry

Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:29 PM

The Afghan army has liberated the Kaldar district from the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Balkh, the defense ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Afghan army has liberated the Kaldar district from the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Balkh, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"#ANDSF [the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] & Public Uprising Forces liberated #Kaldar district of #Balkh province from #Taliban terrorists control today.

Nearly, 20 #Taliban terrorists were killed and over tens others were wounded and Taliban fled the district," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence as international troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since launched an offensive and overrun large swaths of land.

