UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Military Says 19 Taliban Militants Killed In Balkh Province

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:23 PM

Afghan Military Says 19 Taliban Militants Killed in Balkh Province

The 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Monday that 19 Taliban militants had been killed in clashes in the northern Balkh province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Monday that 19 Taliban militants had been killed in clashes in the northern Balkh province.

"The Taliban suffered casualties in Chimtal, Balkh and Zari districts," the military said in a statement, adding that the clashes were initiated by the radical group.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Army Balkh

Recent Stories

Federal Youth Authority launches youth sessions as ..

24 minutes ago

Karachi University, Pink Pakistan Trust organizes ..

1 second ago

Trump-Biden Race Most Important Election to Over 7 ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 11 gyms in cooperation with Du ..

54 minutes ago

UK Cabinet Minister Says Door 'Remains Ajar' to Re ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Children Evacuated From Syria on Friday Re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.