Afghan Military Says 19 Taliban Militants Killed in Balkh Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Monday that 19 Taliban militants had been killed in clashes in the northern Balkh province.

"The Taliban suffered casualties in Chimtal, Balkh and Zari districts," the military said in a statement, adding that the clashes were initiated by the radical group.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.