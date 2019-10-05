UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Says Almost 90 Taliban Militants Killed During Operation In Tahar Province

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:17 PM

Afghan Military Says Almost 90 Taliban Militants Killed During Operation in Tahar Province

Almost 90 Taliban militants were killed and over 60 were injured over the past 24 hours during an operation in the Afghan province of Tahar, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Almost 90 Taliban militants were killed and over 60 were injured over the past 24 hours during an operation in the Afghan province of Tahar, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.

"Operation against the Taliban is going on throughout Afghanistan. In many areas, the Taliban have been forced to retreat.

In the past 24 hours, 89 Taliban have been killed and 67 others were wounded in Tahar Province alone," the ministry's spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said at a news conference.

The government forces took control of the province's Bahark district of Tahar, he added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government continues to the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

