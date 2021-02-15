Afghan Military Says Eight Taliban Killed in Airstrikes in Central Ghor Province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Eight Taliban militants were killed and five others injured in an operation by the Afghan defense forces in the central Ghor province, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"The defense and security forces, with the support of the air force, conducted a targeted operation against the Taliban in the Ahangaran area of Ghor province.

As a result of these airstrikes, 8 Taliban were killed and 5 others were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The operation was conducted yesterday, the ministry specified.