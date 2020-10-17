UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Military Says Killed 11 Talibs In Balkh, Including Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Afghan Military Says Killed 11 Talibs in Balkh, Including Commander

The Afghan National Army's Shaheen Corps said on Saturday that they had killed 11 Taliban militants in recent clashes in the northern Balkh province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Afghan National Army's Shaheen Corps said on Saturday that they had killed 11 Taliban militants in recent clashes in the northern Balkh province.

The fighting took place on Friday night in Hairatan and Chimtal districts. Among those killed militants is Mullah Shakur, a commander of the elite Red Unit.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the clashes.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Army Balkh

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

46 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner stresses coordinated measures ..

5 minutes ago

Khabarovsk's 99th Consecutive Pro-Furgal Protest D ..

6 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

57 minutes ago

Vocational Training Institutes help decrease unemp ..

6 minutes ago

Indian increased its repressive policies to suppre ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.