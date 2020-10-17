Afghan Military Says Killed 11 Talibs in Balkh, Including Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Afghan National Army's Shaheen Corps said on Saturday that they had killed 11 Taliban militants in recent clashes in the northern Balkh province.

The fighting took place on Friday night in Hairatan and Chimtal districts. Among those killed militants is Mullah Shakur, a commander of the elite Red Unit.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the clashes.