Afghan Military Says Killed 14 Taliban Militants During Air Raids in Northern Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Fourteen Taliban militants were killed in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province during air raids by the Afghan military forces, the country's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"14 enemy fighters were killed in Afghan National Air Force raids in Nobdo - Kaprak village of Kundoz's Khan Abad district.

The raids started at 11:24 am [06:54 GMT] and ended at 1:10 pm [08:40 GMT] earlier today," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the country's forces also neutralized two militants in the western province of Farah, the military added.

The Taliban has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.

