Afghan Military Says Killed 30 Taliban, Injured 8 Others in Southern Kandahar Region

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Afghanistan's armed forces have carried out anti-Taliban operations in the southern province of Kandahar, leaving 30 insurgents killed and eight others injured, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The operations were conducted in the province's districts of Arghandab and Zhari over the past 24 hours, the official added.

Violence and clashes continue to hit Afghanistan despite the launch of the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan armed forces continue to regularly report on special operations against Taliban, who now control three-fourths of Afghan land, according to Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.