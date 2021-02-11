Afghan Military Says Violence, Casualties Surged Sequel to US-Taliban Peace Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in casualties following the US-Taliban peace deal, which saw the radical movement arbitrarily interpret its commitments and resorting to violence whenever it chooses, Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told Sputnik in an interview.

"With the escalation of violence, our casualties are higher than before; when there was no agreement, the casualties were lower than now,"�Ahmadzai said.

The Taliban's losses are still "many times greater than ours," the official noted, blaming the radical movement for departing from their commitments.

"The Taliban are to blame for the increase and decrease in violence.� In other words, the Taliban say they can increase violence if they want to and reduce violence if they want to," he argued.

The Afghan forces, the spokesman stressed, "have been on the defensive" since the day the US-Taliban deal was signed in Doha, signaling their "good intentions for peace," even though Kabul is not a party to the agreement.

In February of last year, the US and the Taliban struck a long-awaited peace deal, agreeing on conditional American troop pullout by May 2021 in exchange for the movement's guarantee that Afghanistan would not become a safe haven for terrorists.� Kabul and the Taliban have since launched peace talks in Doha, but the fighting in the country has continued.

The new US administration's ongoing review of the Trump-era deal with the Islamist movement has added� uncertainty to the peace process.