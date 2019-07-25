Afghan Mines Ministry Confirms Deaths of 8 Employees in Bomb Blast in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghanistan's minister of mines and petroleum, Narges Nehan, confirmed on Thursday that eight of the ministry's employees were killed and some others wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul's 16th police district earlier in the day

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Afghanistan's minister of mines and petroleum, Narges Nehan, confirmed on Thursday that eight of the ministry's employees were killed and some others wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul's 16th police district earlier in the day.

Earlier on Thursday, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said that at least five people were killed after a suicide attacker targeted a bus carrying personnel of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

"The enemies of Afghanistan .

.. have attacked the vehicle of employees of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum that killed eight of our staff and ... wounded some others," Nehan said in a statement.

According to unconfirmed reports, the city has been hit by at least three bombings since the start of the day.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the bombing that killed the ministry staffers but did claim responsibility for the bombing in Kabul's Police District 9 early on Thursday.