KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Afghan Minister of Women's Affairs Hasina Safi on Monday called on the international community to support programs developed by Afghan women and aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity in the country.

"We call on the international community and our partners to support Afghan women's programs for peace, prosperity and self-reliance," Safi said at the UN-backed donor pledging conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

According to the minister, the women of Afghanistan have a strong voice and the country's government listens to them.

"The peace process requires patience and listening and we, the government of Afghanistan, have that patience," Safi said, calling for upholding the republic's values.

Last November, Afghanistan's first female ambassador to the United Nations, Adela Raz, launched a UN group, dubbed Friends of Afghan Women, that aims at placing women at the forefront of peace initiatives in Afghanistan. In addition, in September, Oxfam, Cordaid, and InclusivePeace issued a joint report "Because She Matters" that calls for a greater involvement of Afghan women in the peace process, as studies shows that peace is more attainable if women are engaged in talks.