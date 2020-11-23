UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Minister Urges Int'l Community To Back Afghan Women's Projects On Peace, Prosperity

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Afghan Minister Urges Int'l Community to Back Afghan Women's Projects on Peace, Prosperity

Afghan Minister of Women's Affairs Hasina Safi on Monday called on the international community to support programs developed by Afghan women and aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity in the country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Afghan Minister of Women's Affairs Hasina Safi on Monday called on the international community to support programs developed by Afghan women and aimed at ensuring peace and prosperity in the country.

"We call on the international community and our partners to support Afghan women's programs for peace, prosperity and self-reliance," Safi said at the UN-backed donor pledging conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

According to the minister, the women of Afghanistan have a strong voice and the country's government listens to them.

"The peace process requires patience and listening and we, the government of Afghanistan, have that patience," Safi said, calling for upholding the republic's values.

Last November, Afghanistan's first female ambassador to the United Nations, Adela Raz, launched a UN group, dubbed Friends of Afghan Women, that aims at placing women at the forefront of peace initiatives in Afghanistan. In addition, in September, Oxfam, Cordaid, and InclusivePeace issued a joint report "Because She Matters" that calls for a greater involvement of Afghan women in the peace process, as studies shows that peace is more attainable if women are engaged in talks.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Safi Geneva September November Women Government

Recent Stories

Ex-US Security Officials Urge GOP Convince Trump T ..

3 minutes ago

Two Congressmen Say Biden Must Reverse US Withdraw ..

3 minutes ago

Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organisation, affirms ..

34 minutes ago

Global economic outlook remains uncertain amid sec ..

35 minutes ago

US Launches New Projects to Boost Skills in Milita ..

36 minutes ago

Apple Russia Gets Frequencies for Testing Ultra Wi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.