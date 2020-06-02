Afghan Ministry Of Interior Says 3 People Injured In Explosion At Mosque In Kabul
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:21 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Three people injured in the explosion at a mosque in Kabul, Tariq Aryan, the Interior Ministry spokesman, said Tuesday.
Earlier in the day the spokesman confirmed to Sputnik that one person was injured.
"At 7:25 a.m. today, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives in the area of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul's 10th District, three people injured and taken to hospital," Aryan wrote on Twitter.