Afghan Ministry Source Denies Tajik Claim That Detained IS Militants Come From Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Afghan Defense Ministry rejects Tajikistan's claim that terrorists who have staged an attack on a border crossing checkpoint at the Tajik-Uzbek border have fled the Afghan territory, a source in the ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The clash took place in Tajikistan, and terrorists were also [from] outside Afghanistan's territory," the source said.

According to Tajik officials, 20 militants, belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), were involved in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the Ishkobod checkpoint. Fifteen militants were killed in clashes with the Tajik security forces, while five others were arrested.