Afghan National Army Kills 6 Militants, Injures 4 in Helicopter Attack

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Six militants have been killed and four were injured in central Afghanistan overnight, the 205th Corps of the Afghan National Army said Tuesday.

The army deployed a helicopter to carry out airborne attacks on militant hideouts in two districts of the Uruzgan Province, according to a statement the 205th"Atal" Corps published on their Facebook page.

The militants are believed to be part of the Mullah Rahimullah network, which is linked to the Taliban-backed Haqqani network.

The Taliban have yet to confirm the incident.