UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan National Army Kills 6 Militants, Injures 4 In Helicopter Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Afghan National Army Kills 6 Militants, Injures 4 in Helicopter Attack

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Six militants have been killed and four were injured in central Afghanistan overnight, the 205th Corps of the Afghan National Army said Tuesday.

The army deployed a helicopter to carry out airborne attacks on militant hideouts in two districts of the Uruzgan Province, according to a statement the 205th"Atal" Corps published on their Facebook page.

The militants are believed to be part of the Mullah Rahimullah network, which is linked to the Taliban-backed Haqqani network.

The Taliban have yet to confirm the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Army Facebook Haqqani Network

Recent Stories

Saudi Judiciary rulings on murder of Khashoggi emp ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

10 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

10 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.