Afghan National Army Kills 6 Militants, Injures 4 In Helicopter Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:00 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Six militants have been killed and four were injured in central Afghanistan overnight, the 205th Corps of the Afghan National Army said Tuesday.
The army deployed a helicopter to carry out airborne attacks on militant hideouts in two districts of the Uruzgan Province, according to a statement the 205th"Atal" Corps published on their Facebook page.
The militants are believed to be part of the Mullah Rahimullah network, which is linked to the Taliban-backed Haqqani network.
The Taliban have yet to confirm the incident.