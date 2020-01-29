KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces have broken into a Taliban prison in the country's northwestern Badghis province to release its officers, Badghis Governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai told Sputnik on Wednesday.

This happened last night in the Bala Murghab district.

"Sixty-two ANA and public order police [officers] have been released from this prison," Malikzai said.

He added that the operation was conducted in coordination with the local administration in support of the air force.

According to the Badghis governor, five Taliban guards were arrested and three of them were injured as a result of the operation.