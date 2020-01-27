(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) An aircraft of the Afghan National Army (ANA) has crashed in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The ANA plane collapsed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni this afternoon and [I] don't have information about the casualties," the source said.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik that the Ariana Afghan Airlines flight from Herat to Kabul collapsed in the Deh Yak district, adding that there 83 passengers on board.

The Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident so far.