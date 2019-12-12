UrduPoint.com
Afghan National Police Officer Kills 7 Colleagues, Hands Over Arms To Taliban - Source

Afghan National Police Officer Kills 7 Colleagues, Hands Over Arms to Taliban - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) An officer of the Afghan National Police on Thursday killed seven other staffers in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, then seized their weapons and transferred them to Taliban militants, a security source told Sputnik.

"This afternoon, in the Shahri Safa district [of the Zabul province] one of the soldiers, who were specifically sent to the area, killed seven other police officers and took all weapons and equipment from a checkpoint to transfer them to Taliban militants," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

The country's official media and the Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.

