Afghan National Reconciliation Council Head Calls Kabul Airport Bombings Terrorist Attack
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:12 PM
Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, condemned the explosion at the Kabul airport and called the incident a terrorist attack
"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians. My thought and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time," Abdullah said on Twitter.