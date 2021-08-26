UrduPoint.com

Afghan National Reconciliation Council Head Calls Kabul Airport Bombings Terrorist Attack

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, condemned the explosion at the Kabul airport and called the incident a terrorist attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, condemned the explosion at the Kabul airport and called the incident a terrorist attack.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians. My thought and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time," Abdullah said on Twitter.

