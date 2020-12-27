UrduPoint.com
Afghan National Reconciliation Council Reiterates Calls For Progress In Talks With Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Afghan National Reconciliation Council Reiterates Calls for Progress in Talks With Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Leading Afghan officials, during the second meeting of the National Reconciliation Council's leadership committee on Saturday, have reiterated calls for progress in the ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban.

The intra-Afghan negotiations, which are taking place in the Qatari capital, Doha, are currently paused as both delegations hold consultations on agenda items. The talks are predicted to resume on January 5.

"It is important that the second round of talks starts on time and that the second round of talks does not interfere with the negotiations," Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the National Reconciliation Council, said at the meeting.

An agreement was reached on the procedure of the negotiations earlier in the month, and ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai praised the progress made so far.

"We have taken another important step toward peace. It is hoped that these talks will be successful and will be for the good of the country. I fully support these talks. We, the people of Afghanistan, are in dire need of peace and you can lead us to reach that hope," Karzai said during Saturday's meeting.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace negotiations. The talks in Doha began this past September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process that was established with the peace agreement signed by the Taliban and the United States back in February

