Afghan National Security Adviser Departs for India to Attend Raisina Dialogue - Statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib leaves Kabul for New Delhi, India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, an annual dialogue on geopolitics, slated to begin Tuesday, the Afghan National Security Council said in a statement.

"Dr. Hamdullah Mohib leaves Kabul for New Delhi, India to participate at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 ... Dr. Mohib will address the conference on peace, security, commerce and economic self-reliance," the council said in a statement published on its Facebook page.

The council went on to say that the Mohib would meet foreign ministers of Iran, Uzbekistan and Estonia as well as other high ranking officials from other countries and organizations on the sidelines of this conference.

The Raisina Dialogue conference has been held annually in New Delhi since 2016 and welcomes a host of top diplomats, policymakers and business leaders to discuss a multitude of issues affecting the world today. It is organized by the Observer Research Foundation, an independent Indian think tank in collaboration with India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The name of the conference derives from Raisina Hill in the Indian capital, which houses much of the Indian government.