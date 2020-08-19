Afghan National Security Adviser Meets With NATO Mission Commander - Security Council

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday met with Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the head of NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, to discuss ways to further reduce violence in the country, Afghanistan's National Security Country said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday met with Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the head of NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, to discuss ways to further reduce violence in the country, Afghanistan's National Security Country said.

The meeting, which took place in Kabul, was focused on the government's efforts to reach peace in Afghanistan and the role of its international partners.

The security situation in the country remains tense. Earlier in August, the Kabul administration has agreed to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners to pave a way for intra-Afghan talks, but the government has so far released only 80 members of the militant group.

According to the terms of a peace deal signed in February by the Taliban and the United States, 5,000 militants would be released in exchange for 1,000 government prisoners.