Afghan National Security Adviser Says Kabul Committed to Peace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday said that Kabul was committed to peace in the country during his meeting with German Ambassador Peter Prugel.

"NSA Mohib underscored that Afghanistan is committed to peace and will continue efforts to get to direct negotiations at the earliest opportunity," the office tweeted following Mohib's meeting with Prugel.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, however, failed to begin due to differences between Kabul and the Taliban, in particular on the subject of the prisoner exchange.