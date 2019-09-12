UrduPoint.com
Afghan National Security Adviser Says Kabul Ready For Peace With Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Afghan National Security Adviser Says Kabul Ready for Peace With Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Afghan government is ready for peace talks with the Taliban movement, but the latter should stop carrying out attacks on the Afghan population, Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan national security adviser, said Thursday.

"Those real Afghan Taliban [members] want peace with the Afghan government. The government is ready to start peace talks with them, but the Taliban should protect Afghans and not kill their own people at foreigners' requests," Mohib told reporters.

The national security adviser added that the Taliban should get rid of foreign influence and come to the negotiating table.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government supported by an international coalition has been fighting the Taliban, which have been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

For the past several months, the Taliban movement and the United States were negotiating a peace deal, which was expected to ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for movement's guarantee that it would cut ties to terrorist organizations and ensure that the country would not become a safe heaven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government as the Taliban considers it a US puppet.

In recent weeks, the movement carried out several deadly terrorist attacks, thus undermining the peace process. US President Donald Trump blamed the Taliban for sabotaging the negotiations after a US soldier was killed in one of the attacks.

