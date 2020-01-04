Afghan National Security Advisor Meets With Iranian Ambassador Amid Mideast Escalation

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has met with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian, the Afghan National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has met with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian, the Afghan National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.

"[National Security Advisor] NSA Mohib thanked Iran for their continued support in hosting Afghan refugees and for providing them suitable living conditions," the council said.

Mohib confirmed the Afghan government's commitment to assure its people, neighbors and partners "that its soil won't be used against other countries" and expressed hope that "Iran would continue to play a positive and constructive role in Afghanistan."

"Dr. Mohib added that Afghanistan hopes that the United States and Iran would exercise restraint and a peaceful path forward through dialogue," the council added.

Aminian, on his part, said that Iran is thankful and assured of the goodwill of Afghanistan.

The meeting comes against the background of sharp escalation in the Iran-US relations after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.