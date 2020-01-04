UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan National Security Advisor Meets With Iranian Ambassador Amid Mideast Escalation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Afghan National Security Advisor Meets With Iranian Ambassador Amid Mideast Escalation

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has met with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian, the Afghan National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has met with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian, the Afghan National Security Council said in a statement on Saturday.

"[National Security Advisor] NSA Mohib thanked Iran for their continued support in hosting Afghan refugees and for providing them suitable living conditions," the council said.

Mohib confirmed the Afghan government's commitment to assure its people, neighbors and partners "that its soil won't be used against other countries" and expressed hope that "Iran would continue to play a positive and constructive role in Afghanistan."

"Dr. Mohib added that Afghanistan hopes that the United States and Iran would exercise restraint and a peaceful path forward through dialogue," the council added.

Aminian, on his part, said that Iran is thankful and assured of the goodwill of Afghanistan.

The meeting comes against the background of sharp escalation in the Iran-US relations after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Afghanistan Kabul Iran Trump Tehran Baghdad United States Government Refugee Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan to grace Hyderabad Bar's ..

1 minute ago

Broad, Anderson give England crucial edge in secon ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

2 minutes ago

Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death tol ..

2 minutes ago

Ismail Rahu holds open katchery in District West

32 minutes ago

Sindh government set up 37 universities to promote ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.