UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan National Security Advisor Says Taliban Must Stop Killing Afghan People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Afghan National Security Advisor Says Taliban Must Stop Killing Afghan People

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The Taliban must stop killing Afghan people and destroy facilities in the country since the 2020 Doha agreement and the Kabul-Taliban peace talks have provided an opportunity for the sides to reach peace in Afghanistan, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Saturday.

Mohib made the statement during a news conference of Afghan security officials, held on Saturday, which focused on the issues of war and peace preparations.

"The Doha Agreement and talks have raised serious disputes between the Taliban. Now a solution has been found to end the war and in this situation the war has no legitimacy. The Taliban ... should stop the destruction of Afghan facilities and the killing of Afghans," Mohib said at the conference.

The head of the Afghan National Directorate of Security, Ahmad Zia Siraj, also addressed the conference, saying that Afghanistan cooperated with neighboring countries in the fight against terrorism.

"The activities of foreign terrorists have intensified the war in Afghanistan. In this regard, we have involved all the countries of the region to find a solution.

The threat of terrorism can reach Afghanistan's borders and all countries in the region will be safe," Siraj said.

Afghan First Deputy Defense Minister Shah Mahmood Miakhil warned the Taliban that if it did not continue to peace talks, its members would be severely targeted.

"Afghan security and defense forces are ready for both peace and war, and if the Taliban are ready to fight next spring, we have them," Miakhil said.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha in September, but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land. The intensity of the fighting in the aftermath of the inter-Afghan talks in Doha has worried all Afghans who demand that a platform be opened for a solution to the conflict and that an understanding be needed through political talks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha September 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

7 minutes ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

UAE stresses importance of digital technologies in ..

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.