Afghan National Security Advisor Says Taliban Must Stop Killing Afghan People

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The Taliban must stop killing Afghan people and destroy facilities in the country since the 2020 Doha agreement and the Kabul-Taliban peace talks have provided an opportunity for the sides to reach peace in Afghanistan, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Saturday.

Mohib made the statement during a news conference of Afghan security officials, held on Saturday, which focused on the issues of war and peace preparations.

"The Doha Agreement and talks have raised serious disputes between the Taliban. Now a solution has been found to end the war and in this situation the war has no legitimacy. The Taliban ... should stop the destruction of Afghan facilities and the killing of Afghans," Mohib said at the conference.

The head of the Afghan National Directorate of Security, Ahmad Zia Siraj, also addressed the conference, saying that Afghanistan cooperated with neighboring countries in the fight against terrorism.

"The activities of foreign terrorists have intensified the war in Afghanistan. In this regard, we have involved all the countries of the region to find a solution.

The threat of terrorism can reach Afghanistan's borders and all countries in the region will be safe," Siraj said.

Afghan First Deputy Defense Minister Shah Mahmood Miakhil warned the Taliban that if it did not continue to peace talks, its members would be severely targeted.

"Afghan security and defense forces are ready for both peace and war, and if the Taliban are ready to fight next spring, we have them," Miakhil said.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha in September, but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land. The intensity of the fighting in the aftermath of the inter-Afghan talks in Doha has worried all Afghans who demand that a platform be opened for a solution to the conflict and that an understanding be needed through political talks.