Afghan National Security Council Says Kabul Will Never Abandon Peace Process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Kabul is committed to the Afghan peace process and will continue making steps toward achieving a lasting peace in the region, as a new round of peace negotiations is due to take place in Moscow later on Friday, Afghan National Security Council Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said.

Moscow will host consultations on the Afghan settlement between representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan. The US State Department issued a statement ahead of the talks, saying that Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad would discuss "shared interests in seeing the war in Afghanistan come to an end" with other representatives at the meeting.

"That peace is coming and we will never leave the peace process," Mohib said at the two-day 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement that kicked off in Baku earlier on Friday.

The adviser emphasized that peace was a priority for the Afghan government.

Additionally, the council said in a statement that the government was taking sustainable steps toward achieving peace.

In September, Kabul's long-term negotiations with the United States on a peace deal were suddenly aborted after US President Donald Trump pulled out over a Taliban attack that killed a US soldier.

Since then Russia has stepped in, expressing readiness to facilitate peace negotiations. On Wednesday, Russia's Embassy in Kabul called on the international community to accelerate their efforts to reach a peace deal in Afghanistan.