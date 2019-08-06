UrduPoint.com
Afghan Nationals Abroad To Be Unable To Vote In Presidential Election - Refugee Minister

Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:06 PM

Afghan nationals living abroad will not be able to cast a ballot or participate in the upcoming presidential election in Afghanistan, Refugees Minister Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi said in an interview with Sputnik

"Unfortunately, they will not be able to participate in the presidential election because of the complexity of the voting procedure and the participants' identification, as well as a large number of people," the minister said, adding that the move was also justified by a weak budget.

The minister noted that Afghan nationals constituted the second largest group of refugees after Syrian nationals, with about 7 million people residing in more than 70 countries.

The presidential election in Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on September 28, with 18 candidates, including incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah, running for president.

