Afghan Negotiator Absent From Doha Talks Over Illness Arrives to Qatar - Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Fatima Gailani, a member of Afghanistan's negotiating team at talks in Doha, who failed to join the Afghan delegation last week over health reasons, has arrived in Qatar to take part in the negotiations with Taliban, Faryadoon Khwazon, a spokesman for the National Reconciliation Council, told Sputnik.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have launched peace talks in the Qatari capital last Saturday following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process, which was agreed when the insurgent group and the United States signed a peace deal in February.

The main topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system, and a range of social issues.