Afghan Negotiators Discuss Role Of Women's Rights In Peace Process With Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:03 PM

The Afghan government's delegation at peace talks with the Taliban held a consultative meeting with the Women's Voice Advisory Group on Peace Policy Making on Wednesday to discuss women's rights in the future peace architecture

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Afghan government's delegation at peace talks with the Taliban held a consultative meeting with the Women's Voice Advisory Group on Peace Policy Making on Wednesday to discuss women's rights in the future peace architecture.

"The meeting is designed to further engage women's views and suggestions in peace talks," Afghan Minister of State for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said at the meeting, adding that they have an "important role" in ensuring the inclusiveness of the peace process.

There are 16 million women among Afghanistan's 37-million population, yet only four members of Kabul's 21-member negotiating team are female.

"Although the physical presence of women in the delegation is lower than that of men, it has not affected the effectiveness of women's rights.All members of the delegation believe in women's rights and democratic values, and all members support Afghan women," Habiba Sorabi, a female member of the negotiating team, said.

According to Sorabi, more women are present in the delegation's working committees, and they deal with issues pertaining not only to women's rights.

"We want a peace that includes all, creates social justice and allows the younger generation to see their future," Fatima Gilani, another female member of the negotiating team, said.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting ceasefire, despite the occasional resumption of violence. Key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues. The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance.

