Afghan negotiators head to Doha as Taliban prisoner swap nears completion

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Afghan government-backed negotiators are set to head to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban, a top official said Wednesday, as President Ashraf Ghani insisted Kabul had met all its commitments for negotiations.

Talks were supposed to begin in March but were repeatedly pushed back as the Taliban and the Afghan government squabbled over a prisoner exchange, which included hundreds of battle-hardened insurgents.

Kabul broke an impasse with the insurgent group Monday by resuming the protracted prisoner exchange, offering a fresh impetus for peace talks to begin.

"The government has fulfilled all its commitments in the peace process that the international community had hoped for," Ghani told the negotiating team at a meeting at the presidential palace on Wednesday, his office said.

"The release of Taliban prisoners is a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to peace." Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior government official told AFP on Wednesday that at least 200 prisoners have been released since Monday and the process "will continue today too".

A Taliban official said "the last batch" of their prisoners were still to be released and were expected to be freed later Wednesday.

With the prisoner release almost complete, peace talks are expected tofinally begin in Qatar.

The Afghan government-backed negotiating team "will leave for Doha tomorrow (Thursday)", said Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman to Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, which is leading the overall peace process.