UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Negotiators Head To Doha As Taliban Prisoner Swap Nears Completion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:42 PM

Afghan negotiators head to Doha as Taliban prisoner swap nears completion

Afghan government-backed negotiators are set to head to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban, a top official said Wednesday, as President Ashraf Ghani insisted Kabul had met all its commitments for negotiations

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Afghan government-backed negotiators are set to head to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban, a top official said Wednesday, as President Ashraf Ghani insisted Kabul had met all its commitments for negotiations.

Talks were supposed to begin in March but were repeatedly pushed back as the Taliban and the Afghan government squabbled over a prisoner exchange, which included hundreds of battle-hardened insurgents.

Kabul broke an impasse with the insurgent group Monday by resuming the protracted prisoner exchange, offering a fresh impetus for peace talks to begin.

"The government has fulfilled all its commitments in the peace process that the international community had hoped for," Ghani told the negotiating team at a meeting at the presidential palace on Wednesday, his office said.

"The release of Taliban prisoners is a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to peace." Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior government official told AFP on Wednesday that at least 200 prisoners have been released since Monday and the process "will continue today too".

A Taliban official said "the last batch" of their prisoners were still to be released and were expected to be freed later Wednesday.

With the prisoner release almost complete, peace talks are expected tofinally begin in Qatar.

The Afghan government-backed negotiating team "will leave for Doha tomorrow (Thursday)", said Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman to Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, which is leading the overall peace process.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Qatar Doha March Ashraf Ghani All Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

59 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

60 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Says Waiting for Berlin's Response to Russi ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Officials at Internation ..

2 minutes ago

Ruble Accelerates Drop After Germany's Statement A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.