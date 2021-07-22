UrduPoint.com
Afghan Negotiators In Doha Agree To Speed Up Talks - Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:40 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) have agreed to accelerate the negotiation process after holding the first meeting in Doha since the Eid al-Adha recess, Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Thursday.

"Today, on the third day of Eid al-Adha, the meeting of two Afghan negotiating groups took place. In addition to the exchange of [holy day] greetings, the sides discussed the necessity of continuing and speeding up the negotiation process and making it more efficient," Naeem said on Twitter.

The Kabul delegation posted a similar statement on social media.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik the radical movement has reached 90% control over Afghanistan's border, including with such neighboring countries as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The new round of peace negotiations between the Afghan delegations began in the Qatari capital on July 17. Over the weekend, the sides agreed on facilitating a countrywide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and avoiding deaths among civilians. Contrary to expectations, they did not conclude an Eid al-Adha ceasefire or agree to an exchange of prisoners.

