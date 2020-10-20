UrduPoint.com
Afghan Negotiators Meet With Public To Ensure People-Centered Peace Process - Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

The Afghan government's negotiating team is holding consultative meetings with representatives of various groups in the society to ensure that the peace process with the Taliban is people-centered, Minister of State for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said on Tuesday during a meeting in the northeastern province of Badakhshan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Afghan government's negotiating team is holding consultative meetings with representatives of various groups in the society to ensure that the peace process with the Taliban is people-centered, Minister of State for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi said on Tuesday during a meeting in the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

"We are happy to hold these meetings with the people so that the community in the provinces can connect with the negotiating team so that the peace process is people-centered and we can act in consultation with the leaders of the provinces," the minister said.

Fauzia Kofi, a member of the negotiating team, meanwhile, said that the government delegation responsible for the peace talks was representing a unified position based on common values on behalf of the Afghan people regardless of their political affiliation.

"Political support and internal consensus are crucial for the delegation to move the talks forward. That is why provincial relations are needed. The people of the provinces are the main owners of the peace process, and decisions are made with the participation of the people," Kofi added.

According to the province's governor, Badakhshan Zakaria Sawda, people, first of all, want a general ceasefire or, at least, a significant reduction in violence.

The peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban began in Doha on September 12 following the completion of a prisoner exchange process that was drawn up when the militant group signed an agreement with Washington this past February.

Despite the ongoing talks in the Qatari capital, violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan, prompting the international community to call for a let up in violence.

