Afghan Official Says Ceasefire Only Condition for Starting Dialogue With Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The only way to break the stalemate in the Afghan peace process is if the Taliban movement agrees to a ceasefire, since this would help begin a constructive dialogue with Kabul, Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan office of the national security council, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There is no prerequisite for dialogue, but the Afghans' permanent demand for dialogue is a ceasefire. The ceasefire is necessary before negotiations so that to show the Taliban's intention and unity in peace," Faisal said.

The spokesman added that while the government had established all the necessary conditions for the peace process and was ready to face the Taliban for talks, a truce was required first.

"Because only ceasefire can show that the Taliban's Qatar office, Pakistan, Peshawar councils and warlords all have good intentions, readiness and coordination for peace," Faisal stated.

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government over the Taliban's unwillingness to talk to Kabul.