Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul University as Special Operation Continues

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Officials in Afghanistan have strongly condemned the attack on Kabul University on Monday, which left multiple casualties, calling for non-violence against educational institutions.

The latest data on the casualties, obtained by Sputnik from local medical sources, suggests that 20 people were killed and 15 others injured as a result of an armed attack on the university on Monday. Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that a bomb detonated in front of the university's northern gate, after which militants entered the law faculty building.

A university representative told Sputnik that the students had been evacuated. An Afghan special services operation is ongoing.

"We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack on the Kabul University.� We have full confidence in the strength of our security forces, which will quickly eliminate terrorists," Sediq Sediqi, the spokesman for the Afghan president, said on Twitter.

High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah strongly condemned the attackand described it to be the work of terrorists.

"Targeting educational institutions is a heinous crime. Students have the right to study in peace & security. I offer my sincere condolences to victims & their families. We will prevail over the forces of darkness," Abdullah said on Twitter.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo has also condemned the attack.

"I strongly condemn today's tragic attack on Kabul University. This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school. #NATO stands firmly behind all efforts to stop violence," Pontecorvo said on Twitter.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has blamed the attack on the Taliban, but the radical group has denied any responsibility in this case.