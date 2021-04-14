Afghan Parliament Speaker Believes Foreign Troops Pullout May Lead to Civil War

The speaker of the lower chamber of the Afghan parliament, Rahman Rahmani, expressed the belief on Wednesday that foreign troops withdrawal from the country could lead to a civil war

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The speaker of the lower chamber of the Afghan parliament, Rahman Rahmani, expressed the belief on Wednesday that foreign troops withdrawal from the country could lead to a civil war.

"With the current situation, the conditions for the withdrawal of foreign troops are not fair .

.. The withdrawal of foreign forces in the current situation would worsen the situation and will lead to a civil war," Rahmani said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.