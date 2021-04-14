UrduPoint.com
Afghan Parliament Speaker Believes Foreign Troops Pullout May Lead To Civil War

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

The speaker of the lower chamber of the Afghan parliament, Rahman Rahmani, expressed the belief on Wednesday that foreign troops withdrawal from the country could lead to a civil war

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The speaker of the lower chamber of the Afghan parliament, Rahman Rahmani, expressed the belief on Wednesday that foreign troops withdrawal from the country could lead to a civil war.

"With the current situation, the conditions for the withdrawal of foreign troops are not fair .

.. The withdrawal of foreign forces in the current situation would worsen the situation and will lead to a civil war," Rahmani said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

