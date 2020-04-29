UrduPoint.com
Afghan Parliament Suspends Work For Fortnight Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Afghan Parliament Suspends Work for Fortnight Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Afghan parliament is closing for two weeks amid the spread of the coronavirus, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

"Staffers from the secretariat who are civil servants do not need to work during the lockdown, in view of the sensitive situation that exists there," Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the Afghan parliament's lower house, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The decision to put the parliament on lockdown was reached through an open vote. Many lawmakers opposed the legislative body's temporary closure.

So far, Afghanistan has confirmed 1,939 COVID-19 cases with 61 deaths and 220 recoveries.

