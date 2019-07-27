Afghan Peace Minister Says Negotiations With Taliban to Begin Within 2 Weeks

UrduPoint.com
Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

The newly appointed Afghan Minister for Peace Abdul Salam Rahimi said on Saturday that the first ever meeting of the country's government with Taliban will start within two weeks in a European capital

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The newly appointed Afghan Minister for Peace Abdul Salam Rahimi said on Saturday that the first ever meeting of the country's government with Taliban will start within two weeks in a European capital.

Earlier in the day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree dissolving the country's High Peace Council, established back in 2010 by former leader Hamid Karzai as a special group to hold talks with the Taliban movement. The authorities of the council have been transferred to the newly established State Ministry of Peace Affairs.

"As for peace negotiations, we are working with all parties involved, we hope that the first meeting for peace negotiations will start in an European capital in the upcoming two weeks," Rahimi said in a video message, sent to media outlets.

According to Rahimi, the Afghan government will be represented by a 15-member delegation that will include representatives of various parts of society.

"While we are taking practical steps toward peace, the nation demands reducing violence across the country," the peace minister added.

Rahimi's remarks come a day after Mullah Beradar, the deputy political leader of Taliban, visited Indonesia to discuss the country's future with Indonesian officials.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has stayed in Afghanistan for talks with the country's leaders to form a negotiating team that will represent Kabul in the talks with Taliban.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country. Meanwhile, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

More Stories From World

