Afghan Peace Minister, US Deputy Chief Of Mission Discuss Settlement Process - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Afghan Minister of State for Peace Affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi and Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Kabul Karen Decker have discussed peace process in the country, the peace ministry said on Wednesday.

"The government has taken stringent steps to create a political consensus, preparing for the formation of a support group for the peace process, and since the affairs of the Taliban prisoners are under the control of the Afghan government, effective measures have been taken," Rahimi said at the meeting, as quoted by the ministry.

In late January, a member of the planning commission told Sputnik that the group, which includes representatives of political parties and former officials, would soon deliver proposals on a new peace deal.

Rahimi said the meetings with the politicians have yielded good results, even despite the fact that many of the participants are at odds with the government. The government also considers all political views and plans for peace process, he stressed.

Decker noted that the group's opinion on the Taliban's proposal to reduce violence would be useful for the US-Taliban talks in Doha.

