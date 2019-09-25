Afghan Peace Process Must Have No 'Red Lines,' Completely End War - Presidential Candidate

The peace process in Afghanistan should not feature any "red lines" and instead ultimately be aimed at ending the war for all Afghan people, presidential candidate Sayed Noorullah Jalili told Sputnik

"There should be no red line for peace, the red line is the good life of the people. The republic is not important, peace is important. These polarizing and deceiving promises should not be made, the people should not be afraid of peace. Life must be provided for the people to end the war," Jalili, who is an independent candidate, said.

This candidate's campaign features a significant security component that includes a nationwide confiscation of weapons, clearance of residential areas from military infrastructure and dismissal of all foreign military officials.

"We will evacuate the bases and military centers from the cities ... we will destroy posts and defensive walls in cities that mentally disturb people currently. We will bring back professional military personnel to leadership; those who are under age, have foreign passports and are in leadership, we will remove them," Jalili said while detailing his plans.

When asked what would happen if people refused to voluntarily give up their weapons, he said that they would be forced to do so if he came to power.

Afghanistan continues to suffer from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). In recent months, the United States has been engaged in talks with the Taliban in an effort to, among other things, promote intra-Afghan talks, but the movement has insisted that its negotiations with the Afghan government should be an internal issue. The latest round of peace talks failed earlier this month.

The election is now set to take place on Saturday following two postponements that happened because of a number of deadly attacks by the Taliban and their promise to disrupt the election. Because of these threats, several candidates have even halted their campaigns.